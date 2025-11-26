Stephen Case Buys 5,000 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Case bought 5,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,948,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,781,744.70. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $305.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.75. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $24.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 233.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter worth $181,000. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 14.5% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 919,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 116,076 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter valued at $52,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Maui Land & Pineapple currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

