Kristina Leslie Sells 1,250 Shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Stock

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Leslie sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,620. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hinge Health Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE HNGE opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.26. Hinge Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hinge Health

Hinge Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Hinge Health during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Hinge Health by 348.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hinge Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hinge Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

