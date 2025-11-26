JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 331,088 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.39% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $220,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock opened at $166.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.18 and a 200-day moving average of $170.98. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.90%.The business had revenue of $623.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.