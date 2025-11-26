Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $319,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.23% and a negative net margin of 1,273.70%.The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 254,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,789.91. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $71,661.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,573.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 56,213 shares of company stock worth $3,810,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

