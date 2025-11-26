JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $251,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $262.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

