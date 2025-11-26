JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.19% of Procore Technologies worth $224,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $21,573,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 677,796 shares in the company, valued at $48,740,310.36. This represents a 30.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 797 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $55,271.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,472,389.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,342 shares of company stock worth $29,019,501. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:PCOR opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

