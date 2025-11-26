JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,598,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.17% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $208,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 127,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,836,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

