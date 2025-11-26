Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 777 Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $316.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $466.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

