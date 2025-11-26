Louis Jr. Mathews Purchases 1,500 Shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) Director Louis Jr. Mathews acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,700.40. The trade was a 17.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $568.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on EGBN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 69.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 67,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 558.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,632,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,918 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 216.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 36,489 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 135.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

