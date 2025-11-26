Hyunsoo Shin Buys 25,453 Shares of GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Stock

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) Director Hyunsoo Shin acquired 25,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,579.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 737,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,468.48. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hyunsoo Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Hyunsoo Shin bought 3,180 shares of GCT Semiconductor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $4,070.40.

On Friday, September 12th, Hyunsoo Shin bought 44,067 shares of GCT Semiconductor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,541.17.

NYSE GCTS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.21. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

GCT Semiconductor ( NYSE:GCTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Research analysts predict that GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GCTS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of GCT Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on GCT Semiconductor from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GCT Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in GCT Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in GCT Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GCT Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GCT Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GCT Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

