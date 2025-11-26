Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,708 Olympic Steel, Inc. $ZEUS

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter worth about $5,964,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 690.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,552,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 66.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,848 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.56 million, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 0.73%.The company had revenue of $490.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZEUS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Olympic Steel from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Olympic Steel

About Olympic Steel

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.