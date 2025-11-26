Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Indivior PLC $INDV

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Indivior by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Indivior presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Indivior Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.68. Indivior PLC has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $33.64.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.66 million. Indivior had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

