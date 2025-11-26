Semtech’s (SMTC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $81.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

SMTC opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. Semtech has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 299.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.38%.The firm had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,539.75. This represents a 33.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $33,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,840.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $323,463. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.2% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

