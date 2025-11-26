Constellium SE $CSTM Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,130 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $19,630,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 65.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,115,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,561 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 82.6% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,357,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,220 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $8,039,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 12.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,518,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 708,412 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellium from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Constellium Stock Up 3.6%

CSTM opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.77. Constellium SE has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $18.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Constellium had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 1.42%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

