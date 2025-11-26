Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alphatec worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $102,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $111,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,365,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 368,331 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,137.81. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 672,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,309,698.60. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,417,500 shares of company stock worth $45,884,664. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 price target on Alphatec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphatec from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

