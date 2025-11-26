Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,877 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,935,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,560,000 after buying an additional 515,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,629,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,813,000 after acquiring an additional 638,352 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,595,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,712,000 after acquiring an additional 268,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,856.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,760 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. Zacks Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,205.76. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

