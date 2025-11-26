OFG Bancorp $OFG Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $47,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $1,033,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,441.25. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,131.55. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,747. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on OFG

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:OFG opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 22.26%.The company had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.