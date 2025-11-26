Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $45,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Crane NXT by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

CXT stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.37. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

