Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,443 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. $NNI

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $46,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 576.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nelnet news, Director Thomas Edward Henning sold 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $656,463.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,044.46. The trade was a 31.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $129.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 29.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.96. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.15 and a twelve month high of $136.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.43. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $427.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNI. Wall Street Zen lowered Nelnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Nelnet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nelnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

