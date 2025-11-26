Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 313,670 Shares of Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,095,187 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,670 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $46,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 88.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $7,774,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 10.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,348,095 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after buying an additional 2,090,658 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,424,925 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 1,291,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 75.71%.The business had revenue of ($1,894.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 53,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $207,548.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,697.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 96,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,231,073.88. This represents a 1.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 11,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,460,000 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

