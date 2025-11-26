Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,751 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $40,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 1,652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 64.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Buckle by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 62.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $1,187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,013.44. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $361,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 89,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,426.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,020. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Buckle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Buckle had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

