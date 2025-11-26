Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.19. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares trading hands.
Hudson’s Bay Trading Down 0.2%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.
Hudson’s Bay Company Profile
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson’s Bay
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.