Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.56 and traded as low as C$3.00. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 11,988 shares.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Down 6.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.40 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.36.

About Orca Exploration Group

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

