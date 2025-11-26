Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $5.01. Vape shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 893,958 shares.

Vape Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $4.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73.

About Vape

Vape Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

