Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,239 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 245,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

