Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 6,865 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,013,924. This represents a 60.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $137.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $144.37. The company has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.