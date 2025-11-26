Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,826 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,721,363,000 after acquiring an additional 231,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,500,000 after purchasing an additional 125,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,928,000 after purchasing an additional 305,489 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after purchasing an additional 313,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $401.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.58 and its 200 day moving average is $509.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

