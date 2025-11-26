Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,063,916,000 after purchasing an additional 411,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,244,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $471.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.56 and its 200 day moving average is $442.61. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

