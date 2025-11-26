15,783 Shares in NIKE, Inc. $NKE Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in NIKE by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 238.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 99,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,086,042,000 after buying an additional 672,705 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in NIKE by 36.2% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

NIKE Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NKE opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

