United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1%

UPS stock opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $137.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

