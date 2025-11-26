Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.58.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

