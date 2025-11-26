First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and traded as low as $74.03. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $74.1040, with a volume of 2,816 shares trading hands.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.2889 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

