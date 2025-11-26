First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and traded as low as $74.03. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $74.1040, with a volume of 2,816 shares trading hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.2889 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.