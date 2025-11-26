Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $484.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.