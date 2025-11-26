Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.71 and traded as low as GBX 24. Empresaria Group shares last traded at GBX 24, with a volume of 33,627 shares trading hands.

Empresaria Group Trading Down 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.01. The company has a market capitalization of £11.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.