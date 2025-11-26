Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and traded as low as $4.0806. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $4.0980, with a volume of 5,451 shares trading hands.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.04. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

