Geode Capital Management LLC Has $40.09 Million Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,865 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $40,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALHC opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 355,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $5,825,845.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,533,568 shares in the company, valued at $74,395,850.88. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,246,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $99,999,996.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,596,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,783,224.79. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,557,116 shares of company stock worth $121,801,938 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

