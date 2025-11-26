Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 2,703 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALKT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 176.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ALKT opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $112.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.48 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 10.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Alkami Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKT. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $504,262.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 409,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,851.64. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prerna Sachdeva sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $73,462.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 66,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,670.36. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

