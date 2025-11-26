Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Holdings in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Braze were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at $691,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Braze by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,813,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.63 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 224,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,020. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 14,322 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $381,538.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,164.32. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,827 shares of company stock worth $1,962,397 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Braze from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

