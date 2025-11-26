Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $415.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.78.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $386.07 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $363.14 and a 52-week high of $531.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.35 and its 200-day moving average is $448.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $497.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $125,812,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,003,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 201,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,961,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,204,000 after acquiring an additional 131,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 169,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,725,000 after acquiring an additional 79,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

