Michael Richard Collens Sells 13,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Michael Richard Collens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.96, for a total value of C$285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$549,000. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Michael Richard Collens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Wednesday, August 27th, Michael Richard Collens sold 26,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.80, for a total value of C$488,800.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEY opened at C$21.97 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$14.57 and a 12-month high of C$22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.