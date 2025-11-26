Michael Richard Collens Sells 13,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Michael Richard Collens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.96, for a total value of C$285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$549,000. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Michael Richard Collens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 27th, Michael Richard Collens sold 26,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.80, for a total value of C$488,800.00.
Shares of PEY opened at C$21.97 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$14.57 and a 12-month high of C$22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.43.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
