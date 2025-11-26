Burlington Stores’ (BURL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $248.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.74. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $309.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

