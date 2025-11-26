Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group $BTDR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,552 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 178.2% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,332,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 853,300 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 167.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 91.31% and a negative net margin of 115.59%.The business had revenue of $169.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Bitdeer Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.