Delano Ladd Sells 1,500 Shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,892,084.24. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delano Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 20th, Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $138,105.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3,522.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

