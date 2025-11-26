L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut L’Oreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of L’Oreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L’Oreal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
