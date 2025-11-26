Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $41,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 93.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 293.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

KMT opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

