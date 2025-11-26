IAC Inc. $IAC Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,880 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $43,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 48.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IAC by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). IAC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IAC from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

