Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 100,719 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,079,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,719 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $44,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 73,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.98, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.