Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 65,294 Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $42,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 45.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ringcentral by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,382,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ringcentral by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 91,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ringcentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after buying an additional 37,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Ringcentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24.

Insider Activity at Ringcentral

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $638.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 27,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $747,858.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,803.20. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $388,647.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 165,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,794.28. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 89,715 shares of company stock worth $2,420,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Ringcentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

