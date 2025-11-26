Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 591,288 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $45,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 14.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 128,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 433,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Medical Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The firm had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -30.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

