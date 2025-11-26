Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 657,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $42,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 200.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

